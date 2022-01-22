Guaranteed basic income gains traction across the United States
For the next two years, 650 Black women across Georgia will get an extra $850 each month as part of one the nation's largest guaranteed income experiments as communities try new ways to close the wealth gap.Jan. 22, 2022
