    Biden to use military to fly over baby formula from Europe

Cross Connection

Biden to use military to fly over baby formula from Europe

As parents struggle with the ongoing baby formula shortage, American doctors are now forced to ration supplies for increasingly desperate families. Pediatrician Dr. Suzette Oyeku joins Katie Phang to discuss what advice she's giving her patient-parents, and how to safely feed your baby in the midst of this crisis.May 21, 2022

    Biden to use military to fly over baby formula from Europe

