Biden to use military to fly over baby formula from Europe

Biden, South Korea's president discuss joint military exercises to deter North Korea nuclear threat03:43
- Now Playing
Biden to use military to fly over baby formula from Europe06:16
- UP NEXT
Federal judge blocks Biden admin. from lifting Title 4206:25
Health officials warn of surge in Covid cases04:41
Oklahoma passed what could be the nation's strictest abortion ban06:30
As public Jan. 6th hearings draw closer, new revelations continue to be revealed08:46
N.Y. Gov. Hochul calls Buffalo supermarket gunman a ‘coward’01:41
N.Y. Gov. Hochul calls Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect a ‘coward’01:41
Sonya Curry reveals personal life in new memoir04:20
Report Says ICE can spy on the majority of adults in the U.S.07:05
House committee to hold first hearing on U.F.O.s in more than 50 years05:33
Breaking down outreach to Latino voters and discrimination08:19
Highlights and headlines in sports05:32
The DOI releases initial findings of Indian Boarding School investigation05:15
Tulsa Race Massacre survivors seek justice in what could be their last chance07:04
Are white women the key to midterms after abortion opinion leak?10:19
U.S. officials say WNBA star Brittney Griner is being 'wrongfully detained' in Russia06:20
Looking ahead to November's make-or-break midterms08:19
Minority women would be the most affected if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade09:45
Supreme Court declines to block elite public school's admission changes05:52
Biden, South Korea's president discuss joint military exercises to deter North Korea nuclear threat03:43
- Now Playing
Biden to use military to fly over baby formula from Europe06:16
- UP NEXT
Federal judge blocks Biden admin. from lifting Title 4206:25
Health officials warn of surge in Covid cases04:41
Oklahoma passed what could be the nation's strictest abortion ban06:30
As public Jan. 6th hearings draw closer, new revelations continue to be revealed08:46
Play All