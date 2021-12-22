'The goal is to keep our children in school': Secy. Miguel Cardona on schools closing as omicron spreads
08:09
Share this -
copied
Schools across the U.S. are closing as covid-19 cases surges amid the spread of the omicron variant. MSNBC's Craig Melvin is joined by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to discuss how the White House plans to keep schools open.Dec. 22, 2021
UP NEXT
'It is reason to be optimist': Patrick Gaspard on Sen. Manchin Build Back Better meeting with Senate Democrats
03:42
'What's important is to make sure people get the care they need': Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on 'Havana Syndrome' victims
08:43
'I'm not blaming anybody': Manchin defends decision to oppose Build Back Better bill
03:11
Trump files lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James
01:57
How the Biden administration’s ‘test-to-stay’ policy aims to keep kids in school
02:44
'Everything was different': Kids share impact of pandemic on their lives