'It's been really challenging': Small business owners talk raising prices amid inflation increase
Prices are surging and the inflation rate is the highest it's been in 40 years. MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian is joined by chef and co-owner of Guerrilla Street food Brian Hardesty and FOMU ice cream chain owner Deena Jalal to discuss the toll inflation is taking on small businesses.Feb. 11, 2022
