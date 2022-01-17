IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Craig Melvin

'Never a good idea': Dr. Bernard Ashby on Australia 'let covid rip' approach

03:30

Despite the surge in cases, Australia has decided to live with coronavirus and have adopted a 'let covid rip' approach. MSNBC's Craig Melvin is joined by cardiologist Dr. Bernard Ashby to discuss the safety of the country's decision.Jan. 17, 2022

