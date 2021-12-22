IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: FDA authorizes first Covid pill for emergency use

  • Now Playing

    'It is reason to be optimist': Patrick Gaspard on Sen. Manchin Build Back Better meeting with Senate Democrats 

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    'What's important is to make sure people get the care they need': Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on 'Havana Syndrome' victims

    08:43

  • 'I'm not blaming anybody': Manchin defends decision to oppose Build Back Better bill

    03:11

  • Trump files lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James

    01:57

  • How the Biden administration’s ‘test-to-stay’ policy aims to keep kids in school

    02:44

  • 'Everything was different': Kids share impact of pandemic on their lives

    07:22

  • Remaining 12 missionaries held hostage in Haiti released by gang

    00:48

  • 'Our vaccines work': Dr. Aditi Nerurkar on protecting against Omicron variant

    08:37

  • 'These people need a message of hope': Kentucky pastor says of tornado aftermath

    03:45

  • ‘Extremely interesting’: David Drucker says of Donald Trump Jr. texts

    04:10

  • 'The support has been overwhelming’: Muhlenberg Co. judge executive on Kentucky tornado aftermath

    04:08

  • 'Covid is not going to go away without action': First U.S. covid-19 vaccine recipient

    09:33

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster dose for ages 16 and 17

    00:16

  • There are ‘tremendous downsides’: Wall Street Journal reporter on Instagram’s impact on kids  

    03:30

  • 'I recovered very quickly and I'm back to normal now': Vaccinated convention attendee on contracting Omicron variant

    04:35

  • Pfizer releases data showing booster dose appears to protect against omicron variant

    02:09

  • ‘It should be lifted immediately’: Dr. Aditi Nerukar on travel bans amid Omicron variant

    03:57

  • 'It's going to get pretty brutal': Greg Bluestein says of Georgia governor GOP primary race

    04:56

  • 'Vaccination is the way to prevent Omicron': Dr. Amesh Adalja on new covid-19 variant

    04:02

  • 'We have to continue to push for a legislative solution': Civil rights attorney on restrictive abortion laws

    08:02

Craig Melvin

'It is reason to be optimist': Patrick Gaspard on Sen. Manchin Build Back Better meeting with Senate Democrats 

03:42

Sen. Joe Manchin joined Senate Democrats Tuesday night to talk about the future of the Build Back Better plan after saying he'd vote 'no' on it earlier this week. MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell is joined by the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress Patrick Gaspard to discuss what last night's meeting could mean for the bill.Dec. 22, 2021

  • Now Playing

    'It is reason to be optimist': Patrick Gaspard on Sen. Manchin Build Back Better meeting with Senate Democrats 

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    'What's important is to make sure people get the care they need': Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on 'Havana Syndrome' victims

    08:43

  • 'I'm not blaming anybody': Manchin defends decision to oppose Build Back Better bill

    03:11

  • Trump files lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James

    01:57

  • How the Biden administration’s ‘test-to-stay’ policy aims to keep kids in school

    02:44

  • 'Everything was different': Kids share impact of pandemic on their lives

    07:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All