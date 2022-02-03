IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Incredibly important moment’: Kate Bedingfield on U.S. Syria raid 

    08:18
  • UP NEXT

    Lt. Col. Vindman files lawsuit against Giuliani and other Trump allies

    00:31

  • Two Connecticut detectives placed on leave over handling of Black women's deaths

    03:02

  • FDA could approve Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 5 years by the end of February

    03:21

  • Bidens welcome their cat, Willow, to White House

    00:51

  • 'Overdue': Melissa Murray on black woman SCOTUS nominee

    04:41

  • 'She has the experience that is needed': Rep. Jim Clyburn on possible SCOTUS nominee J. Michelle Childs

    07:35

  • 'We can reduce gun harm': San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on city's new rules

    04:39

  • 'They are not always better' after covid: Dr. Morgan Eutermoser on long form covid symptoms

    03:24

  • "I was just in go mode": Officer Eugene Goodman reflects on Jan. 6

    04:24

  • Connecticut mayor announces probe into police handling of Black woman's death

    04:01

  • 'Challenging hill' for defense: Kristen Gibbons Feden on trial for three ex-officers charged in George Floyd death

    03:52

  • Covid cases 'will start to turn around' in a few weeks: Dr. Anthony Fauci

    10:41

  • 'We need to get more of us vaccinated': Dr. Charles Anderson

    04:23

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on Boston's refusal to fly Christian flag above City Hall

    03:53

  • Australia prime minister moves to 'live with' Covid as cases rise to 100,000 daily

    03:21

  • ‘If this bill is not passed our country will be weakened’: John Lewis’ brother on voting rights bill

    07:32

  • 'Never a good idea': Dr. Bernard Ashby on Australia 'let covid rip' approach

    03:30

  • I've run out of patience: Rep. Clyburn on voting rights hold up

    10:13

  • 'Absolutely soon': VP Harris says on White House sending out covid tests

    12:18

Craig Melvin

‘Incredibly important moment’: Kate Bedingfield on U.S. Syria raid 

08:18

The U.S. raided Syria taking down ISIS leader Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. White House Communication Director Kate Bedingfield joins MSNBC's Craig Melvin to discuss the raid and President Biden's push to reignite Cancer moonshot. Feb. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Incredibly important moment’: Kate Bedingfield on U.S. Syria raid 

    08:18
  • UP NEXT

    Lt. Col. Vindman files lawsuit against Giuliani and other Trump allies

    00:31

  • Two Connecticut detectives placed on leave over handling of Black women's deaths

    03:02

  • FDA could approve Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 5 years by the end of February

    03:21

  • Bidens welcome their cat, Willow, to White House

    00:51

  • 'Overdue': Melissa Murray on black woman SCOTUS nominee

    04:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All