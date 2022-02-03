‘Incredibly important moment’: Kate Bedingfield on U.S. Syria raid
08:18
The U.S. raided Syria taking down ISIS leader Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. White House Communication Director Kate Bedingfield joins MSNBC's Craig Melvin to discuss the raid and President Biden's push to reignite Cancer moonshot. Feb. 3, 2022
