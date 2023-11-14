U.S. warming 60% faster than world as a whole

- Now Playing
U.S. warming 60% faster than world as a whole03:07
- UP NEXT
Climate scientist says climate is resilient to a point, but time is running out05:42
John Kerry: Climate change is a universal threat; we all need to be engaged05:11
'We're in a place to win the battle': Kerry sounds hopeful note on climate (with a big 'if')08:51
Biden launches Climate Corps; pairs new jobs with climate, infrastructure work06:30
Kyra Sedgwick on taking climate action: 'You can't just do this halfway'04:45
Lewis Pugh: Rivers are ‘arteries of our planet,’ we need ‘healthy rivers’ for a ‘healthy planet’04:25
One-on-one with Spencer Glendon07:42
Young Republicans are pushing their party on climate change06:13
Follow the money: Fracking billionaires funding anti-renewable energy propaganda cartoons04:41
'Insurance companies know': More people vulnerable as cost of climate disasters rises02:28
Hayes blasts ‘deranged’ GOP climate plan: ‘Hurl ourselves into the fire’04:31
Extreme heat, rain, and drought across the country is climate change “in all of its forms.”03:43
Worse than a 'new normal': Bill Nye on tropical storm Hilary, climate change04:48
Sen. Schatz: “The people of Maui are strong, but we're going to need help from everybody.”06:42
Republican Presidential candidate Ramaswamy’s controversial views on foreign policy & climate change07:34
At least 111 killed, hundreds missing in Hawaii wildfires as electric company sued05:41
‘Rare and historic’: California under first-ever tropical storm watch06:46
Maui death toll continues to rise, slow progress made on identifying victims02:01
FEMA on support efforts in Maui 'Absolutely heartbreaking experience'06:20
- Now Playing
U.S. warming 60% faster than world as a whole03:07
- UP NEXT
Climate scientist says climate is resilient to a point, but time is running out05:42
John Kerry: Climate change is a universal threat; we all need to be engaged05:11
'We're in a place to win the battle': Kerry sounds hopeful note on climate (with a big 'if')08:51
Biden launches Climate Corps; pairs new jobs with climate, infrastructure work06:30
Kyra Sedgwick on taking climate action: 'You can't just do this halfway'04:45
Play All