Trump would've been 'certainly aware' of hush money payment: Michael Rothfeld
May 6, 202403:19
    Trump would've been 'certainly aware' of hush money payment: Michael Rothfeld

Chris Jansing Reports

Trump would've been 'certainly aware' of hush money payment: Michael Rothfeld

03:19

The New York Times reporters Michael Rothfeld and David Fahrenthold weighed in on a Trump Organization official testifying at former President Trump's trial over the hush money payment.May 6, 2024

    Trump would've been 'certainly aware' of hush money payment: Michael Rothfeld

