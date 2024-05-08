IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump 'back to the safe confines of Mar-a-Lago' while Biden campaigns in Wisconsin: Dowd
May 8, 202405:47
  • Now Playing

    Trump 'back to the safe confines of Mar-a-Lago' while Biden campaigns in Wisconsin: Dowd

    05:47
  • UP NEXT

    RFK Jr.'s new campaign hire appears to have been at the Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:36

  • 'Harder and harder to see' how any of Trump's legal cases make it to trial before election

    03:42

  • '13-year-old boy in a 77-year-old man's body': Is Trump serious about going to jail over gag order?

    04:00

  • Trump 'has to be concerned' about women in the jury identifying themselves with Stormy Daniels

    08:51

  • 'Gone too far': Trump bashes prosecution on social media amid Stormy Daniels' testimony

    07:01

  • 'General impassiveness': Harry Litman details Trump's reaction to Stormy Daniels' testimony

    04:15

  • Trump would've been 'certainly aware' of hush money payment: Michael Rothfeld

    03:19

  • Trump team's case 'is crumbling': Ex-Trump exec testifies in hush money trial

    06:07

  • Israel is in 'treacherous' situation: Ret. Gen. on Hamas accepting cease-fire proposal

    06:52

  • Hamas accepts tentative cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

    09:14

  • See Melania Trump’s former press secretary react to Hope Hicks’ bombshell testimony

    06:28

  • ‘A crazy look, a crazy face": Lawrence O’Donnell describes face off with Trump in court

    05:17

  • 'I'm a lover not a fighter': Trump speaks on Jan 6 conversation with Secret Service agents

    04:05

  • Trump's legal team trying to convince jury it's an 'old fashioned shakedown scheme'

    11:40

  • Trump's 'paying close attention' to lack of crowds outside courthouse: Fmr. Deputy Press Secretary

    06:59

  • Is the hush money trial helping Donald Trump politically?

    05:38

  • Trump lawyer questions Keith Davidson on involvement in stories about sex tapes

    02:35

  • Will Trump start to worry about potential jail time? Another gag order hearing to be held tomorrow

    06:08

  • Tradition of civil disobedience is 'older than this country': Protests escalate on college campuses

    06:21

Chris Jansing Reports

Trump 'back to the safe confines of Mar-a-Lago' while Biden campaigns in Wisconsin: Dowd

05:47

Former President Trump is hosting multiple political meetings at Mar-a-Lago today with his trial on a break and President Biden is delivering remarks in Wisconsin. Meanwhile in the Indiana GOP primary, Nikki Haley won 21.7 percent of the vote. NBC News senior national political correspondent Jon Allen and Chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney campaign Matthew Dowd provide more insight.May 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump 'back to the safe confines of Mar-a-Lago' while Biden campaigns in Wisconsin: Dowd

    05:47
  • UP NEXT

    RFK Jr.'s new campaign hire appears to have been at the Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:36

  • 'Harder and harder to see' how any of Trump's legal cases make it to trial before election

    03:42

  • '13-year-old boy in a 77-year-old man's body': Is Trump serious about going to jail over gag order?

    04:00

  • Trump 'has to be concerned' about women in the jury identifying themselves with Stormy Daniels

    08:51

  • 'Gone too far': Trump bashes prosecution on social media amid Stormy Daniels' testimony

    07:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All