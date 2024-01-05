IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Jansing Reports

Trans candidate speaks on 'heartbreaking' ballot rejection after not listing former name

04:49

Vanessa Joy, who is a transgender woman, was running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives. However, Joy was taken off the ballot because she did not list the name she had before she transitioned. Joy speaks with Chris Jansing about the “heartbreaking” turn of events in her candidacy and what she hoped to accomplish for the citizens of her district.Jan. 5, 2024

