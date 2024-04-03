IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas lawyer admits state may have gone 'too far' with immigration law
April 3, 2024
    Texas lawyer admits state may have gone 'too far' with immigration law

Chris Jansing Reports

Texas lawyer admits state may have gone 'too far' with immigration law

01:37

An appeals court heard arguments over enforcement of Texas' controversial immigration law that would grant law enforcement the ability to arrest and deport undocumented migrants. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on the arguments made and how a Texas lawyer defending the law admitted it may have gone "too far."April 3, 2024

