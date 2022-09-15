IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi meet for first time since Ukraine invasion

Chris Jansing Reports

Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi meet for first time since Ukraine invasion

03:14

The Uzbekistan meeting was a crucial time for both sides being at odds with the West. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer reports on the topics discussed.Sept. 15, 2022

    Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi meet for first time since Ukraine invasion

