IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
RFK Jr.'s new campaign hire appears to have been at the Capitol on Jan. 6
May 8, 202402:36
  • Now Playing

    RFK Jr.'s new campaign hire appears to have been at the Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Republican Party bears Big Lie's deep scars as Trump dances to avoid accountability

    07:47

  • Arizona Trump 'fake electors' indictment alleges plot went to the top

    06:06

  • ‘All the king’s men’: Supreme Court ‘openly colluding' with Trump on immunity

    07:45

  • Michael Fanone: Where is the urgency to address the matter at hand?

    08:52

  • ‘High priest of policy’: Sen. Whitehouse slams ‘pompous’ Gorsuch on Trump immunity

    04:16

  • 'Genuinely shocking': Pro-Trump justices give presidential immunity case bad faith treatment

    11:28

  • 'Top-down scheme': 'Fake elector' plot reached Trump White House, Weissmann says

    10:02

  • WaPo: Meadows, Giuliani and other Trump allies indicted over Arizona 2020 election

    10:35

  • ‘We waited for hours’: Law enforcement testify that Trump outright rejected sending help on Jan. 6

    11:37

  • Supreme Court consideration of obstruction law may not be Trump's salvation after all

    07:52

  • SCOTUS hears case that may impact Trump Jan. 6 charges

    04:32

  • 'Gentleman's Big Lie': Hayes rips MAGA attempt to sanitize stolen election lies

    08:08

  • Vance: Smith’s brief tells SCOTUS ‘don’t sacrifice the American experiment on the altar of Donald Trump’

    03:05

  • Rep. Andy Kim: 'Is America a reliable partner?'

    06:47

  • Trump, Biden campaigns will ‘unleash unholy hell’ on RFK Jr.’s: Michael Steele

    09:38

  • Trump 'hostage' claim debunked: Violent attacks of jailed Jan. 6 defendants exposed

    07:45

  • Trump says members of Jan. 6 Select Committee should go to jail

    09:36

  • Trump 'wants to undermine institutions currently prosecuting him': Rick Tyler

    07:41

  • Who are the violent Jan. 6 defendants Trump calls ‘hostages’?

    03:32

Chris Jansing Reports

RFK Jr.'s new campaign hire appears to have been at the Capitol on Jan. 6

02:36

A new hire for Robert F. Kennedy's presidential campaign, Zach Henry, appears to have been at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. NBC News' Ryan Reilly reports on how online sleuths identified Henry and his previous social media posts downplaying the events.May 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

    RFK Jr.'s new campaign hire appears to have been at the Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Republican Party bears Big Lie's deep scars as Trump dances to avoid accountability

    07:47

  • Arizona Trump 'fake electors' indictment alleges plot went to the top

    06:06

  • ‘All the king’s men’: Supreme Court ‘openly colluding' with Trump on immunity

    07:45

  • Michael Fanone: Where is the urgency to address the matter at hand?

    08:52

  • ‘High priest of policy’: Sen. Whitehouse slams ‘pompous’ Gorsuch on Trump immunity

    04:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All