Rep. Gallego: Republicans likely to use filibuster ‘to slow down any real gun safety regulations’

Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joins Chris Jansing to discuss efforts to drum up bipartisan support for new gun safety legislation after the latest mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. "I unfortunately am skeptical. I think until you get rid of the filibuster, a lot of Republicans are going to use it as an opportunity to slow down any real gun safety regulations," says Gallego. “Until you have a Senate that's wanting to get rid of the filibuster, we're going to have very piecemeal approaches to this. And then we're gonna be talking about another school slaughter and massacre, unfortunately, probably in a couple of months.” May 30, 2022