    Ransomware attack leaves U.S. Marshals network down

Chris Jansing Reports

Ransomware attack leaves U.S. Marshals network down

01:25

A key computer network that helps the U.S. Marshals Service track fugitives remains out of service, more than two months after NBC News first revealed it was hit by a ransomware attack, an official familiar with the matter tells NBC News.May 1, 2023

    Ransomware attack leaves U.S. Marshals network down

