Pete Buttigieg: The FAA lays out ‘very high standards’ and the safety record of U.S. aviation is ‘never taken for granted’

A Boeing 747 cargo plane made an emergency landing Thursday night after it was seen spewing flames in the night sky due to an engine malfunction shortly after departing Miami International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration is already investigating Boeing, in addition to this Atlas Air incident, due to an Alaska Airlines flight which was forced to make an emergency landing when a door plug fell off the fuselage midair earlier this month. The Alaska Airlines flight incident prompted the FAA to ground certain Boeing 737 Max 9 planes across the U.S., and as of Wednesday, inspections of 40 of 171 grounded plans have been completed. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joins Chris Jansing to share how the series of flight scares will be addressed. Jan. 19, 2024