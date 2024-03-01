OBGYN’s leaving and reproductive clinics closing are the ‘greatest crisis’ says Sen. Ghazala Hashmi

At least ten states have now proposed bills protecting access to contraception, aimed to protect reproductive rights after the controversial Alabama court ruling defining an embryo as a child. The ruling prompted several IVF clinics in Alabama to halt their services and gave rise to concerns about the broader impact of overturning Roe v. Wade. Minority Leader of the Alabama House of Representatives and Virginia State Senator Ghazala Hashmi join MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss the current attempts to legally protect reproductive rights across the country.March 1, 2024