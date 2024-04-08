IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NOW: Solar eclipse crosses into U.S.
April 8, 202406:41
  • Now Playing

    NOW: Solar eclipse crosses into U.S.

    06:41
  • UP NEXT

    Biden student debt relief plans 'could move the needle' for young voters

    09:36

  • Speaker Johnson faces Ukraine aid dilemma and threat to his job

    03:20

  • 'Every total solar eclipse is a rare and amazing event': astrophysicist

    07:23

  • Biden's allies look to copy Bush's campaign playbook to highlight abortion issues

    03:22

  • Trump, Biden campaigns will ‘unleash unholy hell’ on RFK Jr.’s: Michael Steele

    09:38

  • Netanyahu knows if Israel loses Biden's support 'they're really in trouble': Peter Baker

    03:05

  • RFK Jr. campaign disavows own email calling Jan. 6 rioters 'activists'

    03:14

  • Trump loses bid to dismiss classified documents case

    02:48

  • 'Catastrophic disaster': Intel analyst on deadly Israeli airstrike that killed seven aid workers

    06:48

  • Trump 'wants to undermine institutions currently prosecuting him': Rick Tyler

    07:41

  • 'No First Amendment problem': Judge rejects Trump's request to dismiss charges in GA election case

    05:05

  • New York AG questions financial strength of company that posted Trump's bond

    05:06

  • Judge denies Trump bid to dismiss Georgia case on First Amendment grounds

    01:36

  • Seven aid workers killed 'points to dark reality' in Gaza: Doctors Without Borders Exec.

    05:04

  • Several Trump supporters involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot are running for office

    04:20

  • Texas lawyer admits state may have gone 'too far' with immigration law

    01:37

  • 'Big accomplishment': Neera Tanden touts Biden admin's efforts to lower drug prices

    04:39

  • Trump trying to 'scare voters back into his camp' as he doubles down on immigration rhetoric

    07:03

  • Trump and Biden ‘very close’ in battleground states: Kasich

    07:41

Chris Jansing Reports

NOW: Solar eclipse crosses into U.S.

06:41

We are counting down to the solar eclipse! NBC News' Jay Gray has the latest updates and MSNBC's Chris Jansing speaks with those waiting to see the rare event.April 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

    NOW: Solar eclipse crosses into U.S.

    06:41
  • UP NEXT

    Biden student debt relief plans 'could move the needle' for young voters

    09:36

  • Speaker Johnson faces Ukraine aid dilemma and threat to his job

    03:20

  • 'Every total solar eclipse is a rare and amazing event': astrophysicist

    07:23

  • Biden's allies look to copy Bush's campaign playbook to highlight abortion issues

    03:22

  • Trump, Biden campaigns will ‘unleash unholy hell’ on RFK Jr.’s: Michael Steele

    09:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All