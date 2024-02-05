IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Jansing Reports

'Separate issue of concern was noted': King Charles' cancer discovered during prostate treatment

04:15

NBC News medical contributor Dr. Vin Gupta explains that, as a surgical patient for an enlarged prostate, King Charles likely underwent blood lab work, which then "might have heralded a problem."Feb. 5, 2024

