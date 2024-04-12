IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
House votes to reauthorize FISA spy program amid some GOP opposition
April 12, 202403:02

Chris Jansing Reports

House votes to reauthorize FISA spy program amid some GOP opposition

03:02

The House of Representatives has voted to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act days after some Republicans blocked the legislation from reaching the floor without their demands. NBC News' Ryan Nobles reports on the vote and the amendment that would have limited warrantless surveillance that failed to pass.April 12, 2024

