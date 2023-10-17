IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Palestinian officials: Hundreds killed in strike on Gaza hospital

  • 'This isn't about revenge. This is about security': Fmr. Israeli special envoy

    Hamas says civilians could be quickly released if Israeli airstrikes stop

    Sen. Coons: Biden is making risky but important trip to show solidarity

  • Richard Engel: Hamas releases video of hostage held in Gaza

  • WH: Continued support for Israel, hostages, humanitarian assistance on Biden's agenda

  • Gen. Petraeus on Israel-Hamas war: This is so terrible, there has to be something good that comes out of this

  • Richard Engel: Signs of diplomatic process but new threats emerge

  • Biden hopes to head off any regional expansion of war with trip to Israel: Rep. Himes

  • Glimmer of hope as Hamas broaches subject of releasing some hostages

  • "All their friends were killed in front of their eyes": Woman shares search for missing sister

  • Biden’s visit to Israel during wartime ‘unprecedented’ says Ben Rhodes

  • Rep. Schiff: Biden’s trip to Israel a ‘monumental showing of support’

  • Biden travels to Israel amid Hamas war

  • Senator Murphy: President Biden's trip to Israel will 'send incredibly strong signal to Hamas'

  • Biden called on to stress Israel must defend itself 'within confines of international law'

  • ‘Heartbreaking’: 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy killed 'because of hate'

  • Fmr. NATO Commander on Israel's strategy ahead of expected invasion

  • Volunteer describes recovering bodies after Hamas attack 

  • Family of hostages taken to Gaza: ‘We want to bring them back and we want women and children first’

Chris Jansing Reports

Hamas says civilians could be quickly released if Israeli airstrikes stop

A senior Hamas leader said that the group is willing to release all civilian hostages if Israel stops carrying out airstrikes. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports on his conversation Hamas leadership and their stipulation to free all Israeli soldiers.Oct. 17, 2023

