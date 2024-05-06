IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hamas accepts tentative cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar
May 6, 202409:14
    Hamas accepts tentative cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

Chris Jansing Reports

Hamas accepts tentative cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

Hamas has tentatively accepted a Gaza cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports on the details of the potential deal and what the next steps could be.May 6, 2024

