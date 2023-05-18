IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Jansing Reports

Feinstein suffered more complications from shingles than publicly disclosed

01:35

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Ca., suffered from a case of Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis as a complication to her recovery from shingles that had kept her away from Capitol Hill for nearly three months. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports.May 18, 2023

