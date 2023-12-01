IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Coveted Latino voters get familiar ally in fight against disinformation

Chris Jansing Reports

Coveted Latino voters get familiar ally in fight against disinformation

Paola Ramos, MSNBC contributor, looks at how trusted radio station Radio Campesina is working to help Latino voters in Arizona see through the disinformation that is rampant in Spanish-speaking communities in the United States.Dec. 1, 2023

