Cedric Alexander: Officers 'were the difference between life and death' in Lakewood Church shooting

On Sunday, 36-year-old Genesse Ivonne Moreno opened fire at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. Two off-duty law enforcement officers who were at the church when shots were fired, returned fire, killing Moreno, and injuring her 7-year-old son was with her at the time. A 57-year-old man who also was struck has been since released from the hospital. Former Public Safety Director of Dekalb County, GA and MSNBC Senior Law Enforcement Analyst Cedric Alexander joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss the latest of the investigation into the incident.Feb. 13, 2024