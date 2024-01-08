IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Jansing Reports

Blinken heads to Israel with list of solutions from neighboring countries

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with leaders of several Middle Eastern countries in his latest trip to the region, collecting several solutions to end the Israel-Hamas war to present to Israeli leaders on his next stop. NBC News’ Richard Engel breaks down Blinken’s four major resolutions and which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may object to the most. Jan. 8, 2024

