IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden on Gaza: 'Hospitals must be protected'

    01:20

  • Supreme Court adopts new code of conduct amid ethics concerns

    01:16
  • Now Playing

    'QAnon Shaman' announces congressional campaign in Arizona

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Biden, Xi to hold high-stakes meeting in San Francisco

    02:10

  • Gaza skyline shows series of flares being fired, explosions heard in distance

    02:19

  • New Jersey man sought by FBI for role in Jan. 6 attack surrenders

    00:32

  • Man accused of threatening the life of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    01:57

  • Letters containing suspicious powder sent to election workers in several states

    01:30

  • Sen. Manchin of West Virginia not running for re-election in 2024

    02:25

  • Manhunt underway for New Jersey man wanted on Jan. 6 charges

    01:44

  • 3 arrested in connection with 'prostitution network'

    02:26

  • What to expect when Trump's team presents defense in civil fraud trial

    05:28

  • At least one injured in Texas chemical plant explosion

    00:39

  • House subpoenas James, Hunter Biden in Republican-led probe into president’s family

    02:13

  • What makes Ivanka Trump a different witness from Donald Trump and her brothers

    01:53

  • How election denialism is impacting one Virginia county

    01:44

  • Supreme Court reviews domestic abuser gun ban

    02:19

  • Police: Suspect cooperative but no arrests made in death of Jewish man following protest

    02:14

  • Armed man arrested outside of U.S. Capitol

    01:58

  • Judge to 'very combative' Trump: Fraud trial 'not a political rally'

    09:31

Chris Jansing Reports

'QAnon Shaman' announces congressional campaign in Arizona

01:23

Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman' who served time in prison for his role in the January 6th assault on the Capitol, is running for Congress in Arizona.Nov. 13, 2023

  • Biden on Gaza: 'Hospitals must be protected'

    01:20

  • Supreme Court adopts new code of conduct amid ethics concerns

    01:16
  • Now Playing

    'QAnon Shaman' announces congressional campaign in Arizona

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Biden, Xi to hold high-stakes meeting in San Francisco

    02:10

  • Gaza skyline shows series of flares being fired, explosions heard in distance

    02:19

  • New Jersey man sought by FBI for role in Jan. 6 attack surrenders

    00:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All