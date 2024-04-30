IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal testifies on Day 9 of Trump trial

'One of the most intense court days': What Ari Melber saw inside Trump’s criminal trial
April 30, 202405:05

  • Hope Hicks 'doesn't have the credibility issues' of Michael Cohen or David Pecker

    05:04
  Now Playing

    'One of the most intense court days': What Ari Melber saw inside Trump’s criminal trial

    05:05
  UP NEXT

    Biden admin's 'secret weapon': VP Harris to kick off economic tour soon

    04:18

  • Trump picking Noem as VP 'seems like a bad idea' amid backlash over her admitting to shooting dog

    06:54

  • Trump blaming Biden for 'chaos' amid protests at college campuses across U.S.

    10:22

  • 'Real danger zones': Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal will 'bring the drama' to the courtroom

    05:22

  • Protests continue as deadline passes for Columbia students to leave encampments 

    01:51

  • Hunter Biden's lawyers plan to sue Fox News 'imminently'

    03:09

  • 'Gold mine of information': Trump's former assistant Rhona Graff called to stand

    06:29

  • Trump's former assistant Rhona Graff takes the stand in hush money trial

    01:39

  • 'Gag order is a big part of this case': Friend of Judge Merchan weighs in on hush money trial

    09:15

  • 'Purpose was to influence the election': Prosecution 'scored a lot of points' in Trump trial today

    10:42

  • 'Taking notes' and 'chewing a pen': Jury 'enthralled' with testimony in Trump's hush money trial

    08:29

  • Biden says he would be 'happy' to debate Trump

    02:09

  • 'Extraordinary set' of arguments: Supreme Court weighs future role of the president

    06:55

  • Not just about 'business records' but 'election interference': Paul Butler on hush money trial

    06:37

  • 'Direct evidence': David Pecker testimony links Trump to hush money payment

    04:03

  • David Pecker admits 'catch-and-kill' scheme was to help Trump in 2016 election

    05:08

  • 'Nothing' in U.S. history suggests president needs absolute immunity: Weissman

    05:08

  • ‘Eternal repercussions’: Supreme Court hears arguments on Trump’s immunity claim

    04:37

Chris Jansing Reports

'One of the most intense court days': What Ari Melber saw inside Trump’s criminal trial

05:05

MSNBC's Ari Melber joins Chris Jansing to discuss what he saw from inside the courtroom of former President Trump's hush money trial.April 30, 2024

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

