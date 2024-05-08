IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'No doubt' Biden admin is 'totally committed to getting hostages home: Father of hostage
May 8, 202406:16
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is getting backlash after he rejected the Gaza cease-fire deal. However, Jonathan Dekel-Chen, whose son is being held hostage by Hamas, says the government sending negotiators back to Cairo shows a "willingness" to continue communicating. Dekel-Chen also discusses how the Biden administration is handling the conflict.May 8, 2024

