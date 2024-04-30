IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Consciousness of guilt': Prosecutors show evidence of Trump changing his past statements
April 30, 202407:08

Chris Jansing Reports

'Consciousness of guilt': Prosecutors show evidence of Trump changing his past statements

07:08

Keith Davidson, former lawyer for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal is testifying today in the New York hush money trial against former President Trump. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard, former Manhattan prosecutor Jeremy Saland and former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance discuss the significance of his testimony.April 30, 2024

