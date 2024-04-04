IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Catastrophic disaster': Intel analyst on deadly Israeli airstrike that killed seven aid workers
April 4, 202406:48

World Central Kitchen is calling for an independent investigation into the deaths of seven of their workers who were killed by an Israeli strike. MSNBC national security and intel analyst Marc Polymeropoulos provides more insight into what may have gone wrong.April 4, 2024

