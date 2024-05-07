'13-year-old boy in a 77-year-old man's body': Is Trump serious about going to jail over gag order?

Stormy Daniels continues her testimony in former President Trump's hush money trial as she talks about hiring Michael Avenatti as her lawyer to "speak up" for herself. Also, Trump is slamming the gag order against him. Professor David Cay Johnston provides more analysis.May 7, 2024