Brian Tyler Cohen

Trump’s gag order now poised to open the floodgates against him

For the first time, Donald Trump is under a partial gag order in his NY civil fraud suit, after he targeted a law clerk on social media. In Trump’s federal election criminal case, Special Counsel Jack Smith requested a “narrow” gag order for Trump. The judge will hear the request soon where prosecutors say “The defendant was caught making a public threat.” MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen and a DOJ veteran reveal why this gag order in New York could open the “floodgates” against him.Oct. 4, 2023

