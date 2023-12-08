Mike Johnson makes fatal mistake with public admission

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced this week he’ll blur the faces of rioters in Jan. 6 footage, saying "We don’t want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ.” His office later noted that the DOJ already has the raw footage. But as MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen argues, Speaker Johnson's words reveal that the Republican Party is not so much concerned with “law and order” as it is with power.Dec. 8, 2023