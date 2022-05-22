IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ayman Mohyeldin

U.S. Soccer Reaches historic equal pay agreement

01:35

The U.S. Federation announced a historic collective bargaining agreement that will put an end to the gender pay gap for their national teams. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin shares why this is a win for us all.May 22, 2022

