IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: MSNBC presents special coverage of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Trump’s “Absolute” Immunity Case & Campus Protests Mark Inflection Point For U.S. Constitution
April 27, 202407:49
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s “Absolute” Immunity Case & Campus Protests Mark Inflection Point For U.S. Constitution

    07:49
  • UP NEXT

    ‘An incredible witness, a steady-Eddie' - NYT reporter describes David Pecker’s testimony

    09:03

  • ‘A sleaze merchant’: very credible witness- former attorney on David Pecker’s hush money testimony

    09:14

  • Hamas releases another video of hostages, including Israeli-American

    03:00

  • Protesting ‘is as American as apple pie’ says youth vote organization leader

    05:36

  • Another round of weekend tornados is expected for the Midwest

    03:16

  • It was a matter of ‘conscience’. Authors speak out about their protest against PEN America

    14:14

  • Trump and allies draw up plan to erode Fed’s independence, WSJ reports

    06:33

  • PEN America at odds with some of its members over stance on Gaza. CEO responds on ‘Velshi’.

    12:29

  • Columbia's university senate wants to investigate response to protests

    02:14

  • Rep. Garcia: Voters shouldn’t support Trump because he’s a ‘criminal and a conman’ 

    07:28

  • Legal expert says dueling Trump cases are a ‘stress test’ to the system

    11:15

  • ‘People are being held accountable’: Arizona Sec. of State discusses fake electors charges

    08:57

  • ‘Should my 10-year-old become a mother?’: Expert lays out reality of the GOP’s anti-abortion laws

    10:09

  • The Supreme Court is hoping it gets it ‘right’: Insiders speak to tension of Trump immunity case 

    10:05

  • USC Valedictorian Speaks Out After University Cancels Graduation Speech

    08:42

  • The Pro-Palestinian Free Speech Double Standard

    05:33

  • 'Art of the Deal' co-author: Falling asleep and checking out in court is Trump's 'best defense'

    09:12

  • 'Death knell to the case': Weissmann on possible Trump testimony in criminal trial

    03:33

  • 'He's a liar': Governor Gavin Newsom blasts Trump over abortion stance

    08:31

Ayman Mohyeldin

Trump’s “Absolute” Immunity Case & Campus Protests Mark Inflection Point For U.S. Constitution

07:49

This week marked an inflection point in our history, with the United States Constitution being tested in new and dangerous ways. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains why Donald Trump’s battle for “absolute” immunity and calls for a crackdown on Pro-Palestinian campus protests pose a direct threat to our constitutional norms.April 27, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump’s “Absolute” Immunity Case & Campus Protests Mark Inflection Point For U.S. Constitution

    07:49
  • UP NEXT

    ‘An incredible witness, a steady-Eddie' - NYT reporter describes David Pecker’s testimony

    09:03

  • ‘A sleaze merchant’: very credible witness- former attorney on David Pecker’s hush money testimony

    09:14

  • Hamas releases another video of hostages, including Israeli-American

    03:00

  • Protesting ‘is as American as apple pie’ says youth vote organization leader

    05:36

  • Another round of weekend tornados is expected for the Midwest

    03:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All