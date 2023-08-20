IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The real victims of Donald Trump’s election lies

    06:24
  • Now Playing

    TIMELINE: The events leading up to Donald Trump's indictment in Georgia

    07:59
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump is 'playing with fire' in election interference case

    04:40

  • How Jack Smith's Indictment Has Vindicated Work of Jan. 6th Select Committee

    07:46

  • Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen: Trump’s Trial Needs to be Televised

    07:26

  • "Weed Out Extremists Within Your Ranks": Rep. Dan Goldman to DHS

    08:14

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren on Richard Nixon vs. Donald Trump

    07:05

  • ‘They better get out a really big check book’: Dominion case rips open Fox News to more lawsuits from Smartmatic, Ray Epps, and more

    06:28

  • Ending affirmative action: the result of a 50-year Republican passion project

    06:44

  • The GOP’s shameless double standard on display with their Hunter Biden obsession

    07:37

  • How the U.S. is responding to the attempted rebellion in Russia

    05:28

  • Republican loyalty to Trump veers into “authoritarian bargain”

    15:52

  • Democrats fight back against PGA-LIV merger

    07:20

  • The case to televise Donald Trump’s trial

    03:32

  • Celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month

    05:33

  • THE DEFINITIVE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS TIMELINE

    05:19

  • George Conway: 'Trumpism has metastasized'

    07:17

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump is a 'one-man crime wave'

    17:07

  • Biden and McCarthy reach a tentative deal to raise the debt ceiling

    02:47

  • North Carolina Attorney General on his state’s democracy problem

    07:47

Ayman Mohyeldin

TIMELINE: The events leading up to Donald Trump's indictment in Georgia

07:59

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin lays out the definitive timeline of Donald Trump’s latest indictment over his alleged 2020 election interference efforts in Georgia.Aug. 20, 2023

  • The real victims of Donald Trump’s election lies

    06:24
  • Now Playing

    TIMELINE: The events leading up to Donald Trump's indictment in Georgia

    07:59
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump is 'playing with fire' in election interference case

    04:40

  • How Jack Smith's Indictment Has Vindicated Work of Jan. 6th Select Committee

    07:46

  • Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen: Trump’s Trial Needs to be Televised

    07:26

  • "Weed Out Extremists Within Your Ranks": Rep. Dan Goldman to DHS

    08:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All