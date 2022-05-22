IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The Right’s white violence problem

The Right's white violence problem

One week ago, a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black people in what the Justice Department is investigating as a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin points out that what happened in that supermarket is part of a much larger trend in United States.May 22, 2022

    The Right’s white violence problem

