IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The real victims of Donald Trump’s election lies

    06:24
  • UP NEXT

    TIMELINE: The events leading up to Donald Trump's indictment in Georgia

    07:59

  • Donald Trump is 'playing with fire' in election interference case

    04:40

  • How Jack Smith's Indictment Has Vindicated Work of Jan. 6th Select Committee

    07:46

  • Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen: Trump’s Trial Needs to be Televised

    07:26

  • "Weed Out Extremists Within Your Ranks": Rep. Dan Goldman to DHS

    08:14

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren on Richard Nixon vs. Donald Trump

    07:05

  • ‘They better get out a really big check book’: Dominion case rips open Fox News to more lawsuits from Smartmatic, Ray Epps, and more

    06:28

  • Ending affirmative action: the result of a 50-year Republican passion project

    06:44

  • The GOP’s shameless double standard on display with their Hunter Biden obsession

    07:37

  • How the U.S. is responding to the attempted rebellion in Russia

    05:28

  • Republican loyalty to Trump veers into “authoritarian bargain”

    15:52

  • Democrats fight back against PGA-LIV merger

    07:20

  • The case to televise Donald Trump’s trial

    03:32

  • Celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month

    05:33

  • THE DEFINITIVE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS TIMELINE

    05:19

  • George Conway: 'Trumpism has metastasized'

    07:17

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump is a 'one-man crime wave'

    17:07

  • Biden and McCarthy reach a tentative deal to raise the debt ceiling

    02:47

  • North Carolina Attorney General on his state’s democracy problem

    07:47

Ayman Mohyeldin

The real victims of Donald Trump’s election lies

06:24

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spotlights the real victims of Donald Trump’s election interference efforts, including two Atlanta election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who had their lives changed forever by the former president’s lies. Aug. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    The real victims of Donald Trump’s election lies

    06:24
  • UP NEXT

    TIMELINE: The events leading up to Donald Trump's indictment in Georgia

    07:59

  • Donald Trump is 'playing with fire' in election interference case

    04:40

  • How Jack Smith's Indictment Has Vindicated Work of Jan. 6th Select Committee

    07:46

  • Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen: Trump’s Trial Needs to be Televised

    07:26

  • "Weed Out Extremists Within Your Ranks": Rep. Dan Goldman to DHS

    08:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All