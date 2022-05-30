The growing conspiracy bloc of the GOP is poised to seize even more power

This week, the New York Times reported that some 357 sitting Republican lawmakers in hypercompetitive battleground states have used the power of their office to discredit or try to overturn the results of the 2020 election. That number is set to grow as the GOP eagerly welcomes more conspiracy theorists into their ranks. Former Illinois Senator and former U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa Carol Moseley Braun speaks to MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about the threat to American democracy.May 30, 2022