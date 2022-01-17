Two teens arrested in Manchester in connection with Texas synagogue standoff
Officials say the teenage sons of Malik Faisal Akram were arrested by police in Manchester, U.K., in connection to the standoff at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where Akram held multiple people hostage.Jan. 17, 2022
