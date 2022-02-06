Sen. John Kennedy’s “Supreme” double standard

This week, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) put forward some bizarre expectations for President Biden’s Supreme Court pick, including not wanting a candidate who would “to try to advance a ‘woke agenda.’” But as MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin points out, his energy might be better spent looking at the partisan activity of one Justice already on the bench. Feb. 6, 2022
