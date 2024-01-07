Rep. Crockett: We know Trump got more than $7.8 million from foreign governments

House Oversight Committee member Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Paola Ramos, in for Ayman Mohyeldin, to discuss the most alarming revelations from the new report on Trump receiving payments from foreign governments while President and the national security risks Trump continues to pose. She explains how Oversight Committee Chair James Comer worked to “stop the flow of information” about Trump upon taking the role. “There’s even more money… We know more money exists. We don’t know who it came from, we don't know about his businesses in Russia, we don't know if we’re in the middle of these wars… and they’re being precluded from getting help because of some money that was paid to Trump.”Jan. 7, 2024