    Rashida Tlaib on the GOP’s efforts to rewrite Palestinian history

    Texas Rep. Marc Veasey is done with thoughts and prayers

  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee pushes back on the GOP's authoritarianism

  • State Sen. Mallory McMorrow on how she’s turning Michigan into the “anti-Florida”

  • Oregon Governor Tina Kotek’s fight to preserve abortion access

  • Ayman Mohyeldin knocks down the GOP’s 'For the Kids' arguments

  • Congresswoman Lee calls abortion pill ruling “the most dangerous decision since Roe”

  • Michael Cohen's Lawyer calls Southern District of New York’s conduct “abusive”

  • Michael Cohen's Lawyer calls Southern District of New York’s conduct “abusive”

  • Rep. Ted Lieu on Trump indictment: 'It is a solemn moment for America'

  • Congressman Swalwell: “Our criminal justice system will survive this test"

  • How Wyoming's governor is testing legislative pathways to ban abortion pill

  • The Ultimate Guide to the Trump-Daniels Saga

  • Rep. Judy Chu on being the target of the right’s new McCarthyism

  • Biden Budget Proposal Catches House Republicans Flat-Footed 

  • "Drag Race" star Eureka O'Hara on Tennessee's drag show ban

  • State attorneys general on reproductive rights

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on her 2024 Senate bid

  • Safety concerns raised over Kevin McCarthy giving Tucker Carlson exclusive Jan 6. footage

  • E.U. Ambassador to U.S. talks one year of Russian war in Ukraine

Ayman Mohyeldin

Rashida Tlaib on the GOP’s efforts to rewrite Palestinian history

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was planning to host an event at the Capitol to mark the 75th anniversary of the “nakba”, otherwise known as the Palestinian Catastrophe. That is until House Speaker Kevin McCarthy canceled it. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks to Congresswoman Tlaib on the GOP’s efforts to silence her and rewrite Palestinian history.May 14, 2023

Play All