    Putin’s war on Ukraine inflames Russophobia around the world

Ayman Mohyeldin

Putin’s war on Ukraine inflames Russophobia around the world

There’s an absurd, ballooning phenomenon here in the U.S. and around the world. Tchaikovsky's works are being dropped from concerts. Dostoyevsky is being removed from college curricula. Russian movies are being pulled from film festivals. Russian-owned restaurants are being vandalized and flooded with negative reviews. People seeking to show solidarity with the innocent people of Ukraine are lashing out at average Russian people and Russian culture.March 14, 2022

    Putin’s war on Ukraine inflames Russophobia around the world

