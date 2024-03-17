IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Putin claims he agreed to swap Alexei Navalny for prisoners held in the West
March 17, 202401:16
Ayman Mohyeldin

Putin claims he agreed to swap Alexei Navalny for prisoners held in the West

01:16

Shortly after he was declared the presumptive winner of the Russian presidential election, Vladimir Putin called Alexei Navalny's death "a sad event," and claimed that he supported the idea of a prisoner swap involving opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison, and “some people in prison in Western countries" in response to a question from NBC News..March 17, 2024

