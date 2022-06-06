IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ayman Mohyeldin

MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin breaks down Sen. Mitch McConnell's long history of blocking gun reform

02:40

With the country experiencing yet another weekend of horrific gun violence, bipartisan efforts at gun control are at the mercy of Sen. Mitch McConnell, who President Biden believes is one of the "rational Republicans" willing to address the seemingly endless series of massacres. But McConnell has a decades-long history of blocking gun control, as MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin highlights.June 6, 2022

