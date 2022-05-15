Lawmakers under fire for inflation inaction

America is experiencing the highest levels of inflation in 40 years, so what is Washington doing to help? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin breaks down lawmakers’ inflation inaction with his panel, Democratic strategist Basil Smikle, The 19th’s Editor-at-Large, Errin Haines, and Lizz Winstead, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Abortion Access Front and co-creator of The Daily Show.May 15, 2022