Katie Hobbs talks voter intimidation in Arizona as early voting is underway

Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs has referred a total of 10 potential voter intimidation complaints to law enforcement. In some instances, voters have been photographed, filmed and followed. And some Republican officials have encouraged this behavior. Hobbs spoke with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about these voter intimidation tactics, what’s at stake if Republican election deniers win in November, and the recent break in at her campaign office.Oct. 30, 2022